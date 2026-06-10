Kyrie Irving Has Mavericks Fans Excited With Latest Offseason Video

It has been a long time since Dallas Mavericks and NBA fans have been able to experience Kyrie Irving playing basketball. One of the most aesthetically pleasing players to watch in the league hasn't played since March of 2025 due to a torn ACL, and while there was chatter that he could've returned late in the 2025-26 season, there was no point with how bad the Mavericks were.

Irving is set to be back next season, and whether that will be with the Mavericks or on another team via trade is still up in the air, but we finally got our first sign of basketball life with Irving this week.

Kyrie Irving appeared at the Top 100 Camp in Rock Hill, South Carolina, this week, and issued a challenge to the high school prospects: see if you can stop him. Spoiler warning: no one was able to stop him, as he carved through players and made impressive shots.

Kyrie Irving is going crazy at @top100camp 🤯 they had a can you guard Kyrie challenge @KyrieIrving pic.twitter.com/nKAbrC0Nlo — Swish Cultures (@swishcultures_) June 10, 2026

This is exactly what Mavericks fans want to see. There have been a lot of trade rumors involving Irving this offseason, but Masai Ujiri and Mike Schmitz have said that they want to see Irving play with Cooper Flagg. The only reason people have been spreading trade rumors is Ujiri saying that every decision they make will be about building around Cooper Flagg for the future, not just now, and Irving and Flagg aren't exactly on the same timelines.

The Mavericks' biggest issue last season was playmaking, and Irving is an incredible on-ball playmaker. They'll still need to add some depth behind him and at the shooting guard position, which they can do with their three draft picks, but Irving is the biggest difference in the Mavs being competitive next season.

Let Kyrie Irving and Cooper Flagg Flourish, Please

As tempting as it would be to trade Irving this offseason, there is no one on the market that they could get who would have the same impact as Kyrie Irving. His shot-making is something they desperately need, and while they'd like to build for the future, they need to prove to Cooper Flagg that they're serious about competing now, too.

The value they'd get out of Irving this offseason likely wouldn't be enough. While teams like the Minnesota Timberwolves and Houston Rockets desperately need to improve their point guard play, would they be willing to part with significant assets to trade for Irving?

Dallas would likely be better off holding off until the trade deadline, letting Irving play some games and show that he can still be a really good player. That should increase the trade offers. Or, if they're good enough, they can just keep him.

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