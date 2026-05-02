Lakers Owner Believes Luka Doncic 'Left His Heart in Dallas' After Mavericks Trade

The Dallas Mavericks trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in February of 2025 was one of the most shocking and disastrous trades in sports history. It remains bewildering that a general manager would ever decide they needed to move on from a superstar in his mid-20s, fresh off an appearance in the NBA Finals.

Yet, that's what Nico Harrison did, and he doesn't have a job anymore because of it. Even with a young future superstar in Cooper Flagg already on the roster, it's never going to feel the same as having Luka Doncic. Likewise, Doncic may never get over not being in Dallas anymore.

Jeanie Buss, the CEO and a minority owner of the Lakers, recently appeared on the "Pretty Tough" podcast, hosted by retired tennis star Maria Sharapova, where she talked about how heartbroken Doncic was after the trade.

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︀︀“In my experience, welcoming a player to the Lakers organization, I often hear, ‘This is my dream. I've always wanted to be a Laker. To play in the same place where Magic did, and Kobe, Shaq, and Kareem.’ Luka didn’t come into the Lakers like that. He was trying to figure out why this is happening," Buss said. "...You could see he left his heart in Dallas, and it was going to take him time to process... It’s kind of like if your boyfriend breaks up with you, it’s ok to go out and get a new dress and try to make him regret he ever did that.”

Jeanie Buss says Luka left his heart in Dallas after the trade:



“In my experience welcoming players to the Lakers organization I often hear ‘this is my dream. I always wanted to be here. To play where Magic, Kobe, Shaq’ and Kareem.’ Luka didn’t come into the Lakers like that. He… https://t.co/2vAZQihXEj pic.twitter.com/dpsTDH2Rc2 — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) May 1, 2026

Could Luka Doncic Ever Return to Dallas?

Every Mavericks fan holds out hope that Doncic will eventually return to Dallas, more than likely in 2028 when he can opt out of his contract. However, a lot would have to be forgiven by then for there to be any chance.

Many will remember when LeBron James left the Cleveland Cavaliers to go to the Miami Heat in free agency, that Cavs owner Dan Gilbert sent a letter to the team's fans saying, "I PERSONALLY GUARANTEE THAT THE CLEVELAND CAVALIERS WILL WIN AN NBA CHAMPIONSHIP BEFORE THE SELF-TITLED FORMER 'KING' WINS ONE."

That didn't happen. James won two championships with the Heat, while the Cavs were mired in mediocracy. After four years in Miami, James went back to Cleveland and eventually led them to a championship.

While Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont didn't say something like that, he did make comments about Doncic not being bought in, not having a work ethic, and more. Doncic and Dumont would have to remedy that personally, even if Dumont does seem to regret being talked into the decision by Nico Harrison deeply.

Doncic would also need certain people to be gone from the organization, and that may include Jason Kidd. It's clear those two don't have a good relationship anymore, probably because Kidd was either complaining about Doncic or didn't do anything to stop the trade.

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