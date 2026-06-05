Mark Cuban Continues Campaign of Bashing Former Mavericks GM Nico Harrison

It's been a wild three years for the Dallas Mavericks since Mark Cuban sold his majority share of the team to Miriam Adelson, who left her son-in-law, Patrick Dumont, in charge to run the team. It initially paid dividends, as the Mavs made it to the NBA Finals that same season. It quickly fell apart after that, though.

Cuban initially thought he would still have control over basketball operations. That quickly proved not to be the case. General manager Nico Harrison continued to amass power and sway with Dumont, which eventually pushed Cuban out of operational power, and Harrison pulled off the disastrous Luka Doncic trade, sending him in the middle of the night to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and just one future first-round pick.

Everything about the trade was terrible. The process, the return, sending away a 25-year-old 5-time First-Team All-NBA homegrown player... It's no surprise that 15 months after the trade, Nico Harrison has been fired, Anthony Davis was traded again in a salary dump, and the new front office moved on from Jason Kidd as the head coach.

Cuban has continuously dunked on the Mavericks ever since the trade, saying he had no part in it, he regrets who he sold the team to, he regrets ever hiring Nico Harrison, and plenty more.

This time, Cuban has accused Nico Harrison of taking credit for the Kyrie Irving trade.

Cuban appeared on the "Haymaker" podcast, where he said Harrison was talking trash behind the scenes. When asked to give an example, Cuban said, "Like, 'Oh, I did the Kyrie deal.' He didn't do the Kyrie deal, right? Yeah, he might've talked to the general manager, but I'm the one that made the decision. I talked to the agent. I talked to the other players. I was there to meet him."

Oct 6, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks manager Nico Harrison looks on before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Dickie's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Mark Cuban Can Keep Talking, But He Will Never Win the Battle

At this point, everyone is aware of just how moronic Nico Harrison's decision-making process was. While the stories dunking on him only confirm that, I think everyone is ready just to stop hearing about him. He's never getting another job in the NBA again, and he'll never be welcome back in the city of Dallas.

It will always hurt that Luka Doncic isn't a Maverick, and I don't think anyone is more upset by that than Mark Cuban. He infamously said that he'd rather divorce his wife than get rid of Doncic.

But he's still to blame for this. He could've put it in writing that he still had some operational control. Instead, he trusted another billionaire in a handshake. He tried wiggling his way out, saying he wasn't allowed to put it in writing that he still had operational control, but as we've seen through other recent sales, that isn't true.

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