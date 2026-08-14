Heat Hesitant to Trade Young Player, Even For Top Target of Mavericks' Klay Thompson

The Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat have been linked for months for a possible swap involving sharpshooter Klay Thompson. He has been tabbed as their "top priority," as they look to surround their frontcourt of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo with a lot more shooting.

They were able to sign former Maverick Tim Hardaway Jr., but they're looking for more options outside of that.

The only issue with chasing Thompson is that the Mavericks are only interested in trading him, at this point, and it seems like the Miami Heat would only be interested if he's bought out.

Any trade between the Mavericks and Heat for Thompson nearly has to include Nikola Jovic for the numbers to work out. Dallas likely doesn't want to add another forward on a bad contract to its roster without significant incentive, but the Heat may not be so willing to part with Jovic anyway.

“Even though the Heat could get creative with a trade offer revolving around 23-year-old forward Nikola Jovic, this doesn't appear to be a scenario Miami wants to see play out," Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reported. "Jovic is a young talent the Heat have coveted since drafting him 27th overall in 2022, and he is one of the team's only youthful options after trading Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Kasparas Jakucionis for Giannis.”

This could just be the Miami Heat trying to generate interest in him, but Jovic has yet to play in even 50 games in a season, and took a step down last year by averaging just 7.3 PPG.

Jovic is set to enter the first season of a four-year, $62 million deal, which is a lot of money to pay for someone who can't stay healthy and has yet to prove he's a quality player.

There has been no dialogue between Thompson and the Mavericks regarding a buyout, so the Heat's hopes of adding Thompson could just remain a dream.

Mar 27, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) walks up the court during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trades Hard to Come By For Mavericks on Klay Thompson

"To this point, while there are teams with a level of interest in the veteran's services, no extensive trade talks have been held," Siegel also reported on Thompson.

Thompson is 36 years old, has had his ACL and Achilles repaired in the last seven years, and is much closer to retiring than being an All-Star. He's still a quality shooter, but entering the last year of his deal at $17.5 million, he almost has more value as a larger expiring contract.

He's made it known he wants to be competing in the postseason, and the Mavericks are far from that, but there aren't many playoff-caliber teams that would be willing to trade something of value for him.

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