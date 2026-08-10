Update on Possible Klay Thompson Buyout From Dallas Mavericks

Klay Thompson's future with the Dallas Mavericks has been in question all offseason, as he is entering the final year of his contract, and the Mavericks need to shed someone from their roster.

As Thompson looks to complete his career competing for championships, it makes sense for both sides to move on.

The Mavericks have been exploring trade options for the sharpshooter, but teams like the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers, who both need some more shooting on their rosters, have been hoping for a buyout.

Marc Stein has been adamant that the Mavericks are only exploring trade options for Thompson all offseason.

However, people have been wanting to speculate about Thompson approaching the Mavericks about a possible buyout.

Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints refuted that entirely, reporting on X/Twitter that "Amid speculation and people asking, Klay Thompson and the Mavs are not currently negotiating a buyout... The Mavs are open to trading Thompson, but there have not been active discussions as of today between the two sides on a buyout."

Amid speculation and people asking, Klay Thompson and the Mavs are not currently negotiating a buyout, sources confirmed to @ClutchPoints.



The Mavs are open to trading Thompson, but there have not been active discussions as of today between the two sides on a buyout. — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) August 8, 2026

As we've talked about a few times, the Mavericks have no real reason to buy him out, as they're already under the tax line. Unless he was willing to give up a significant part of his contract, rather than the usual buyout where they only give up enough to take the minimum elsewhere, the Mavs just don't need to.

They could always "do right" by him if he asks for a buy-out, but that isn't in the cards just yet. There are still over two months until the season starts, so there is plenty of time to figure the roster out.

Apr 7, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) looks on during the second half against the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trades With Lakers, Heat Appearing Unlikely

While there are possible frameworks for trades with teams like the Miami Heat or LA Lakers, they just don't appear that likely.

Nikola Jovic would be nearly a perfect salary match, but he's entering the first year of a bad four-year contract, and would be another body in the frontcourt, which the Mavs definitely don't need.

The Lakers would have to combine the salaries of Jarred Vanderbilt and Dalton Knecht, and neither player has much value. Also, the Mavericks have to shed a contract, not add another.

If a trade is going to materialize, it's likely going to need to be a three-team trade. We proposed a handful of three-team trades a few weeks ago, but the Mavericks could always trade someone else to get under the roster limit.

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