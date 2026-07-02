NBA Trade Idea Has Mavericks, Trail Blazers Solving Each Other's Biggest Issues

The Dallas Mavericks have a wild logjam in their frontcourt after trading for Santi Aldama on Wednesday evening, and they were already staring down a crowded room.

They now have Aldama, Cooper Flagg, Naji Marshall, P.J. Washington, Morez Johnson Jr., Tobi Lawal (likely on a two-way), Daniel Gafford, and Dereck Lively II, whose best position is the power forward or center. They could bring back Moussa Cisse and/or Dwight Powell, as well.

To say they need some guard help would be an understatement. So, why not look to where their new general manager, Mike Schmitz, just came from?

Earlier in the week, the Portland Trail Blazers acquired Ja Morant from the Grizzlies in a straight swap for Jerami Grant and Kris Murray. Their backcourt now has Morant, Damian Lillard, Jrue Holiday, former third overall pick Scoot Henderson, and Shaedon Sharpe.

It has already been reported that they envision a starting backcourt of Lillard and Morant, which will be horrific defensively. Deni Avdija will have one of the spots on the wing, and they'll need Toumani Camara's defensive abilities desperately. However, they could use another wing.

Could Mike Schmitz help his former team while getting a talented guard in return?

Mar 18, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) warms up before the game against the Atlanta Hawks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mavericks-Trail Blazers Trade Idea Swaps P.J. Washington for Shaedon Sharpe

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Shaedon Sharpe

Portland Trail Blazers Receive: P.J. Washington

P.J. Washington is a great player and was vital to the Mavericks' run to the 2024 NBA Finals. It's just getting harder and harder to find minutes for him on this team.

Every team needs a player like him who can play multiple positions on both ends of the floor, capable of knocking down an open three, and can be an enforcer when needed.

The Mavs trading for Aldama fills a lot of those same roles, though, and Washington is entering the first year of a four-year/$88 million contract.

Apr 14, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe (17) against the Phoenix Suns during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, Sharpe is entering the first year of a four-year, $90 million contract. He's an elite athlete and isn't as good a scorer as his 20.8 PPG last season might indicate, but the Mavs need to get more athletic in the backcourt. Sharpe would certainly provide that.

Washington (27) is a little older than Sharpe (23), so it wouldn't be surprising to see the Blazers ask for a few second-round picks, but you could argue that Washington is the more valuable player. This could be another player-for-player swap.

It'd be better if the Mavs could convince the Blazers to give up Scoot Henderson, but that seems unlikely.

In this scenario, the Mavericks could have a starting five of Kyrie Irving, Shaedon Sharpe, Cooper Flagg, Morez Johnson/Naji Marshall/Santi Aldama, and Dereck Lively II/Daniel Gafford. I don't know what that would turn into, but it's intriguing, at the very least.

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