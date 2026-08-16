Mavericks GM Provides Injury Update on Dereck Lively II

Of all the questions people have about the Dallas Mavericks entering the 2026-27 season, one of the biggest is about Dereck Lively II's health.

The talented center dealt with an injury-plagued year in 2025, suffering a stress fracture early that January, having bone spurs removed that offseason, then needing season-ending foot surgery in December.

Lively only played in 7 games of the 2025-26 season because of that surgery, and it has been a slow grind to recovery for the center. Entering this season, we still don't have a clear picture of when we can expect Lively back in action.

Mavericks general manager Mike Schmitz appeared on a radio show this week on 105.3, "The Fan," where he provided a small injury update on Lively.

︀︀“D-Live has been working his tail off. He’s in the facility constantly," Schmitz said. "Completely locked into everything we’re doing and doing everything in his power to be his best self…”

Mar 8, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (2) arrives before a game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's not a huge reveal, and Schmitz still doesn't reveal any sort of timeline. Some fans online even called it a "word salad" and a big "nothingburger."

ESPN's Tim MacMahon said on the latest "Hoop Collective" podcast that he "believes" Lively is at least running now, but isn't too confident about it.

With about two months until the start of the season, there is still a lot of time for Lively to get back into playing shape, and they're going to need him.

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (2) reacts after a dunk against the Charlotte Hornets in the second half of a game at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Massive Season Upcoming for Dereck Lively II

Arguably, no player on the roster has bigger stakes this season than Dereck Lively II. He's entering the final year of his rookie contract, and while he's shown the potential to be a franchise defensive anchor, his injury history makes things complicated.

After a standout rookie season, where he helped round out a defense that made the 2024 NBA Finals, he's struggled to stay healthy, playing in 43 total games in the last two seasons.

Even in games where Lively was playing, you could tell he wasn't 100% healthy most of the time.

If Lively can play in 50-60 games this year while still showing the same flashes of shot-blocking and offensive playmaking, he could be rewarded with a nice contract extension.

If he's still dealing with injuries, he could be forced to take a qualifying offer next offseason, which would put Lively's future with the Mavericks in jeopardy.

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