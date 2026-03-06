Mavericks' Cooper Flagg Sounds Off Ahead of First Matchup Against Celtics' Jayson Tatum

The Dallas Mavericks are coming off a 115-114 loss to the Orlando Magic on Thursday night. Cooper Flagg returned from an 8-game absence to put up 18 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds, and 4 blocks in 25 minutes.

They'll be back at it on the second night of a back-to-back on Friday night on the road against the Boston Celtics. Flagg's status is currently unknown, but all signs point toward him playing in this game. It's the closest game to his family in Maine, and it's his first time playing in Boston, a team he watched a lot of growing up.

However, this is also expected to be the first game of the season for Celtics star Jayson Tatum. The 6-time NBA All-Star tore his Achilles in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the New York Knicks last season, and has been relentlessly working to get back this season. Tatum is officially listed as questionable for the game, but ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the "expectation" is for Tatum to play against Dallas tonight, but the decision will ultimately be up to him.

After Thursday's game against the Magic, Flagg was asked about this upcoming matchup against Tatum and the Celtics.

“[Tatum] was one of the guys that I grew up watching," Flagg started. "Kind of modeled my game after, watching him at Duke to the league. It’s special. His whole recovery has been nothing short of incredible. And just how hard he’s worked, you have to give him so much credit for just being so driven and a worker. To come back so soon, it’s incredible.

"...I am excited. I know there are a lot of people showing up for me and showing support. I am really excited to be up there [Boston] for the first time and playing in that arena. It’s really the only arena I went to as a little kid, so I’m really excited. It is a great opportunity, and I am blessed.”

Cooper Flagg was asked about playing against Jayson Tatum for the first time:



“He was one of the guys that I grew up watching. Kind of modeled my game after, watching him at Duke to the league. It’s special. His whole recovery has been nothing short of incredible. And just how… pic.twitter.com/biJONHG6r2 — Mike Curtis (@MikeACurtis2) March 6, 2026

How to Watch: Dallas Mavericks at Boston Celtics

Date/Time: Friday, March 6th, 6 p.m. CST

Where: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Team Records: Mavericks 21-41, Celtics 41-21

TV/Streaming: ESPN, KFAA, NBC Sports Boston

Spread (via FanDuel): Celtics -15

Over/Under: 223.5

Moneyline: Celtics -1150, Mavericks +730

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2025-26 season