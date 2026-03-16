Mavericks Could Draft Guard Receiving Kyrie Irving Comparisons

The Dallas Mavericks are in a prime position for a high lottery pick, as they currently have the 7th-worst record in the NBA. With how loaded the 2026 NBA Draft is, even landing in the 7-10 range could bring a star to the team to pair with Cooper Flagg.

One guard projected to go in that range is Arkansas' Darius Acuff Jr., who is leading the SEC in scoring and assists at 22.7 PPG and 6.4 APG. He just led Arkansas to its first SEC championship since 2000, and looks to be the next guard in a long list of great ones that have played under John Calipari.

NBA historian Bill Simmons said on his podcast that he sees a lot of Kyrie Irving in Acuff, and with a need at guard for the Mavs, it could create an interesting dynamic.

“I’m willing to say it, I don’t know if anyone else has planted their flag on this, he’s starting to look a little Kyrie-ish to me. I know that’s sacrilege. Kyrie is one of one. One of the most skilled guards we’ve ever had. Ambidextrous, incredible finisher, just like a guy you would create in a lab. There’s stuff Acuff does that just makes me think of Kyrie as I’m watching him,” Simmons said.

Acuff has garnered other comparisons to players such as Stephon Marbury and Allen Iverson, but his prowess in the mid-range and ball-handling are things guiding the comparison to Irving. However, would he actually be in consideration to be drafted by the Mavs?

Arkansas guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) creates a fast break against Mississippi during their semifinal game of the 2026 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, March 14, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Darius Acuff Jr.'s Glaring Weakness Could Keep Mavericks From Drafting Him

If there's anything we know about Jason Kidd, he likes his guys to play defense. Part of the public reason for trading away Luka Doncic last year was because of Nico Harrison's obsession with defensive players.

Darius Acuff is probably the worst defender of anyone projected to go in the lottery, but he is an exceptional offensive talent. Having Kyrie Irving next to him, who has grown into a respectable defender over the last few years, could be what he needs to lock in on that end of the floor.

He would also be flanked by versatile wing defenders like Cooper Flagg, P.J. Washington, and Naji Marshall, who can help on the perimeter, and they can funnel into Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford down low. That could help Acuff as a defender, but if he's not going to put in the individual effort, it may be tough to consider the Mavs drafting him.

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