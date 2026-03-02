Mavericks Owner's Hilarious Reaction to Fan Thanking Him For Firing Nico Harrison

It has been nearly four months since the Dallas Mavericks decided to fire Nico Harrison as the team's general manager. It's a day and tenure many Mavericks fans won't forget for a long time, and that was shown this weekend.

Team governor Patrick Dumont attended Sunday's game between the Mavericks and the Oklahoma City Thunder, which the Thunder won 100-87, dropping the Mavs to 18 games below .500. Dumont doesn't attend many games, but he's made a point to get to more recently after rumors that a group of investors were interested in partnering with Mark Cuban to buy a larger share of the Mavs back.

During Sunday's game, a fan walked past Dumont sitting courtside and said, "Dumont, thank you for firing Nico," and gave him a fist bump. Dumont chuckled and responded, 'Ha, you're welcome!"

Patrick Dumont getting thanked for firing Nico… “You’re welcome!” 😂



There had been a lot of tension between Mavericks fans and the franchise after they inexplicably traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers a year ago. From all accounts, it was Nico Harrison's decision to do so, and after helping construct the team that made the NBA Finals, he was able to talk Patrick Dumont into trading the superstar guard.

The fans let their frustration be known constantly. From protests outside the American Airlines Center immediately after the trade to "Fire Nico" chants around Dallas, they were not going to let it rest.

It all came to a head early in the season in a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. The Mavericks were leading by 13 at the beginning of the fourth quarter, but the Bucks went on a 29-10 run to take control of the game late. With a chance to tie at the end, P.J. Washington went to the free-throw line to the tune of deafening "Fire Nico" chants. He'd miss the second free-throw, and the Mavs would go on to lose the game. The decision to fire Harrison came the next day.

Can Patrick Dumont Win Over Mavericks Fanbase?

Mark Cuban wasn't a perfect owner, but he cared about the city and the franchise like no one else, and Patrick Dumont is not going to be that kind of owner. He's only been to a handful of games this year, and some of the appearances have felt like they're more for PR than anything.

But winning cures all. The Mavericks are lottery-bound this year and clearly taking steps toward not being a good team this year, but Kyrie Irving should be back healthy next season, Cooper Flagg will be a year older, and they'll have an exciting lottery pick to have for the future.

If the Mavs can be successful next year, it would go a long way toward healing the fanbase. Another bad year, and "Sell the team" chants will start next.

