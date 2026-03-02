Mavericks Executive Breaks Down Decision To Shut Kyrie Irving Down For Season

Dallas Mavericks star guard Kyrie Irving recently decided to shut it down for the season and to spend the rest of the year recovering from the torn ACL he suffered just about a year ago against the Sacramento Kings. There had been rumblings that he could return after the All-Star Break, but with the team not in postseason contention, there was no reason to rush him back.

Mavericks Co-Interim General Manager Matt Riccardi recently appeared on Sportsradio 1310 The Ticket, where he talked about the decision to have Irving sit for the rest of the season.

“When we sat down as a group, we decided the best thing long-term was for him to be 100% physically, mentally, and emotionally,” Riccardi said. “He’s been an incredible teammate. Traveling, coaching guys up, staying engaged. Long term, having him fully healthy alongside Cooper [Flagg] and the rest of our group is what matters most.”

The Mavericks are going nowhere fast this season. Sunday's loss to the OKC Thunder dropped them to 21-39 on the year, and they're more focused on prioritizing their 2026 first-round pick than anything else this year.

However, they believe a tandem of Kyrie Irving and Cooper Flagg could be formidable, even in a tough Western Conference. Add a top pick from a loaded 2026 Draft class, a healthy Dereck Lively II, and a bounce-back year from P.J. Washington, and you could be talked into it. That's relying on a lot of people to stay healthy who haven't really shown they can, though.

Jan 28, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving looks on during the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

What Version of Kyrie Irving Will We Get Next Season?

Before Kyrie Irving went down with the torn ACL last year, we were seeing one of the best personal stretches of his Mavericks career. But by the time he comes back next year, he'll be 34 years old, coming off a major knee injury, and won't have played basketball in 18 months (or so). To ask him to be the star he was may be asking for too much, but Irving isn't one to be doubted.

It's only natural that an older and smaller guard coming off a major knee surgery is going to take a slight decline, which is why this may be their best chance to add a young guard who can learn from Irving and eventually take the reins. Someone like Kingston Flemings would be an intriguing fit in Dallas if the Mavs can get in position for him.

