Kyrie Irving Injury Makes Mavericks' Tank Much Easier

The Dallas Mavericks are a team to watch over the final couple of weeks, not because they are one of the league's best teams, but rather because it will be intriguing to see where they end up in the lottery standings.

The final nail in the coffin for the Mavs this season was when it was announced that Kyrie Irving would not return to the court this year following an ACL tear he suffered last March. Had he been on a team with more of a chance to compete for the playoffs, Irving might have played this season. However, his absence has put the Mavs on tank watch.

"The Mavs had lost 10 straight before running into the aforementioned and newly determined Pacers. These things happen. Over that 10-game stretch, the Mavs were 26th in defensive rating and 27th in offense," CBS Sports contributor John Gonzalez wrote.

"They've plotted a course toward the bottom that not only includes Cuban's public embrace of tanking but also the organization's decision to shut down Kyrie Irving. Earlier this season, we were led to believe that Irving, who is recovering from an ACL injury, was ahead of schedule. Now he has the year off, and we won't see him until next season."

Kyrie Irving Sitting is Right Move For Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving looks on during the second half against the LA Clippers. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

While it would have been nice for the Mavericks to see Irving and Cooper Flagg operate in a low-stakes setting before things get serious next season, it's in Dallas' best interest to have their star point guard healthy and ready to go for the 2026-27 campaign.

The Mavericks have control over their first-round pick this season, which is expected to be very high in a very talented draft class. However, the Mavs do not control their destiny from 2027-30, so it's imperative that the team gets a great player in this year's class.

The Mavs will go into next season with a lineup that will need to compete, and they will have a healthy Irving and a high draft pick to play alongside Flagg, giving them the best possible chance to be competitive.

