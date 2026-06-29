Several NBA Teams Expected To Target Mavericks Free Agent

The NBA's free agency period is getting ready to start, as teams can officially negotiate with players on Tuesday, June 30th, at 5 p.m. CST. Those negotiations can turn into an official contract on July 6th.

The Dallas Mavericks have already had a lot of change this offseason, putting a new front office and head coach in place. They're now looking to reshape the roster around Cooper Flagg, ensuring that they have the right fits next to him.

They have four pending unrestricted: Khris Middleton, Marvin Bagley III, Dwight Powell, and Brandon Williams. All signs point to Khris Middleton joining the Miami Heat with Giannis Antetokounmpo, while Williams is expected to draw interest from point guard-needy teams.

Bagley and Middleton came over in the Anthony Davis trade in February, as their expiring contracts were enticing for the Mavs' bloated future cap sheet. The previous interim Co-GM setup wanted that financial flexibility, and they got it.

Still, with Dereck Lively II's injury history and Daniel Gafford perennially being on the trade block, they need more insurance on the interior, and bringing Marvin Bagley III back could be one way of doing so. It's not guaranteed that he returns to Dallas, though.

Apr 8, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Marvin Bagley III (35) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Marvin Bagley III Could Sign For More Than Mavericks Are Willing to Give

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype has given an update on the pending free agency for Marvin Bagley III, and he could be getting more than the Mavs would be willing to offer.

"Bagley, 27, is expected to draw interest from several teams and command an average annual salary in the taxpayer mid-level exception range or slightly higher," Scotto wrote.

As of now, the taxpayer mid-level is set to pay a little more than $6 million, which is nearly three times as much as he was paid this season. He can be a productive player, as his athleticism gives him a unique advantage on the glass.

Mar 21, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Marvin Bagley III (35) looks on during the game between the Mavericks and the Clippers at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Bagley had a productive season after coming over from the Wizards, averaging 11.0 PPG and 6.8 RPG in his 22 games in Dallas. However, he really struggles defending screens, often not getting up to the space he needs to be in.

For a third rotational big, that's perfectly fine. It's just a question of whether the Mavericks would be interested in signing him for $6 million or more. They still have Dereck Lively II on a rookie contract, and Daniel Gafford is entering the first season of a three-year/$54 million extension.

How much money can they hand out for their centers? Even first-round pick Morez Johnson Jr. can soak up some minutes at center.

Bagley is a former second-overall pick, selected one pick ahead of Luka Doncic, but his career hasn't been anywhere near worthy of a second-overall pick.

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