What Mavericks Extending Naji Marshall Means For P.J. Washington

The Dallas Mavericks made a move over the weekend that impacts the franchise in the present and in the future.

On Sunday, the Mavericks and forward Naji Marshall came to an agreement on a three-year/$52.2 million contract extension. The deal ties Marshall to the team through the 2029-30 season.

Marshall was entering the final season of his contract, but Dallas decided to get ahead of the action and lock down a high-energy player that the franchise values.

Last season, Marshall had a career year, averaging 15.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.1 steals over 29.5 minutes per game. He shot 51% from the field but only connected on 29.1% of his attempts from distance, an area where he'll need to become more consistent to play alongside Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving.

Whether he starts or comes off the bench, it's clear that the Mavericks envision Marshall playing a sizable role in 2026-27.

Dallas' commitment to Marshall might be a sign of what's to come for other players on the list, and veteran forward P.J. Washington could very well be on borrowed time.

Naji Marshall Extension, Other Additions Make P.J. Washingtion Expendable

Jan 31, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) warms up before the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Washington is entering the first year of a four-year/$88.7 million extension that he signed ahead of last season. Since then, his value to the team has shifted tremendously.

The sixth-year forward appeared in a career-low 56 games in 2025-26, dealing with various injuries such as a sprained ankle, elbow sprain, and a head contusion. He's failed to play in 60+ games for two consecutive years.

Washington averaged the fewest assists of his career and shot the second-lowest mark of his career from three-point range, 32.5%.

With his performance trending down as his new contract kicks in, the Mavericks also have a ton of bodies who can play the same position. Washington is a 4 who can also contribute at the 3.

Earlier this offseason, Dallas drafted Morez Johnson Jr. with the No. 9 pick, along with trading for former No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher and former Memphis Grizzlies big man Santi Aldama.

Johnson Jr. (4/5), Risacher (2/3), and Aldama (4/5) all have the potential to compete with Washington for minutes. Plus, Marshall (3/4), Caleb Martin (2/3), Klay Thompson (2/3), and Flagg (positionless) are versatile in where they can slot into the lineup.

It's also worth bringing up that the Mavericks have 16 players under contract prior to training camp. Dallas will have to trade or waive at least one player before the season officially begins.

With a growing crowd in the frontcourt, Washington probably has the most trade value of any of the players the Mavericks would be willing to part ways with. Plus, he's due to make the second-most money on the team over the next two seasons.

The Mavericks already have enough injury concerns between Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II. Removing Washington from that best may be in the best interest of the franchise for a variety of reasons.

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