Winning NBA Rookie of the Year is 'Everything' for Mavericks' Cooper Flagg

Cooper Flagg was named the NBA Rookie of the Year on Monday, but he was officially presented with the award by the Dallas Mavericks at a press conference on Wednesday. It was a rewarding moment for the 19-year-old, who had a historic rookie season. Even while the Mavericks played poorly, he showed up every night and gave it his all.

When asked during the press conference, Flagg provided what winning the award means to him.

︀︀“I think it means everything," Flagg started. "I think this award/reconciliation is something that all rookies come into the year fighting for and competing for. They’re trying to put their best foot forward for this award, and I think just the recognition means a lot to me; all the hard work, all the hours that I put in throughout the year and years previous — all the hours I’ve put in my whole life. It shows that it’s all worth it.”

Cooper Flagg speaks on what winning the NBA ROTY means to him.



“I think it means everything. I think this award/reconciliation is something that all rookies come into the year fighting for and competing for. They’re trying to put their best foot forward for this award and I… pic.twitter.com/VNJA7r76we — Abby Jones (@_abigaiiiil) April 29, 2026

Flagg led the Mavericks in points, rebounds, assists, and steals, becoming just the second rookie to do so in the last 50 years. He did that while being the first option every game. Most rookies have the benefit of playing alongside other players who are more productive. Kon Knueppel had Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball. VJ Edgecombe had Tyrese Maxey and, on some nights, Joel Embiid and Paul George. Dylan Harper had Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox. Flagg didn't have that.

Flagg thought he would have help. He joined a team with Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving. Davis played just 20 games due to injury before he was traded to the Washington Wizards, and Kyrie Irving ended up sitting out the season recovering from his torn ACL. That made Flagg the first option on offense, which meant he was at the top of the list for opposing defenses, and he still averaged 21.0 PPG, 6.7 RPG, and 4.5 APG.

Apr 29, 2026; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Maverick Cooper Flagg holds the 2025-26 NBA Rookie of the Year trophy as he stands with head coach Jason Kidd, who was NBA Co-Rookie of the Year for the 1994-95 season during a press conference at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

How Does Cooper Flagg Take the Next Step?

More than anything, Cooper Flagg wants to win. While I'm sure he feels nice for winning Rookie of the Year, he'd rather win championships.

Getting Kyrie Irving back from injury next season will help. Will he be the same Kyrie Irving we've come to know? Maybe not, but he'll be worlds better than the point guard play the Mavericks had this season.

While Flagg got accustomed to playing with the ball in his hands, he still thrived off the ball. That may be a bigger adjustment for him next season. The biggest thing he needs to improve is his three-point shooting. If he can even be near the league average, he's going to be impossible to guard.