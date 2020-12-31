Hornets Bring Mavs Back Down to Earth - What's The Big Problem?

On this Mavs Step Back Podcast, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan recap the Mavericks' 118-99 loss to the Charlotte Hornets - and there are certainly some issues to discuss.

Although a loss like this ultimately falls on everybody's shoulders, is there one particular reason the Mavs have started this season 1-3? We believe so. And when it comes to Luka Doncic, is it too early to talk about this potentially being a down year for him? The guys discuss that.

But there are other problems that need fixing after this 1-3 start. They include:

Maybe Dwight Powell doesn't need to start anymore. Yes, the forward has a role on this team, but does Powell being a part of the starting lineup in best service to those needs? All of this made the guys ponder the definition on insanity, which is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.

Rookie Josh Green has made an impression. The first-round pick out of Arizona doesn't really need to score that much. In fact, Green is averaging less than two points per game in about eight minutes of work. But, is defense? That's a whole other matter. His relentless work on that end, according to Trigg and Galatzan, deserves more playing time.

Perhaps the bright side is that all of this is happening at the beginning of the season and not later on, so there’s time to fix what needs fixing. Oh, and someday, pretty soon, Kristaps Porzingis should be moving to the floor. That might help fix the 'Powell Problem.' Porzingis had a full workout the other day and head coach Rick Carlisle believes 'The Unicorn' is on his way back to the floor soon.

