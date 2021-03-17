Mavs Trade Idea: 3-Team Trade Landing John Collins AND Victor Oladipo

Could the Dallas Mavericks pull off a three-team trade at the NBA trade deadline netting them both John Collins and Victor Oladipo? We put together a package we believe makes sense for all teams involved

The Dallas Mavericks have certainly flipped the script from how they were performing in the first quarter of this NBA season, but if Monday night's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers taught us anything, it's that this team is at least a piece or two away from true title contention.

When Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis are playing the way they have been lately, they match up well with any other star duo in the league. However, teams like the Clippers have more talented and more seasoned supporting casts around their stars, which makes a huge difference when push comes to shove.

With the trade deadline just a week away, we discuss a couple of different ways the Mavs could potentially transform their starting lineup around Doncic and Porzingis heading into the rest of this regular season and the playoffs.

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan talk about what exactly the Mavs still need in order to truly compete with a team like the Clippers. ... and it doesn't necessarily have to be a "third star."

From there, the guys talk about a couple of really intriguing Mavs trade deadline ideas, including a three-team deal that would land both John Collins and Victor Oladipo in Dallas. And before you discount the idea, just hear us out!

We make it make sense for all teams involved. ... seriously.

Could something of this magnitude actually happen? We have one more week to find out:

