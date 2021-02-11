NBA Trade Mega-Pod: Mavs 10 Best Proposals

The Mavs Step Back Podcast: Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan talk Dallas Mavericks trade scenarios that fall into three categories: pipe-dream trades, more realistic secondary-tier star trades and helpful role-player trades.

After starting the season off in less-than-ideal fashion, the Dallas Mavericks are finally starting to look more like the team we expected to see heading into the year, having won four of their last five games, with the latest being a 118-117 thrilling victory over the Atlanta Hawks in the Wednesday AAC showdown between Luka Doncic and Trae Young.

Said Luka after his NBA-leading seventh triple-double of the season (28 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists) effort: “We’ve got three in a row, but we’re just getting started. We keep improving with every game ...''

Although a few of those four wins shouldn't have been as close as they were, the Mavs managed to hold on in crunch-time to seal the deal, something that last year's team struggled with all season long.

Although the Mavs seem to be trending in the right direction after battling through Covid-related absences earlier this season, the fact remains that this roster has some room for improvement going forward.

When the Mavs are hitting shots, they look unstoppable at times. The problem is, though, is that hitting shots on a consistent basis can be a problem for this team at times. Dallas is one of the streakiest teams in the NBA. Example: As good as Tim Hardaway Jr. has been during his time with the Mavericks, he's either having a game where he can't miss a shot or a game where he wouldn't be able to hit water if he fell out of a boat. There isn't much middle ground there.

Although rebounding has been a big issue for the Mavs during this season, we believe that consistent perimeter shooting and secondary play-making are the biggest areas of concern the team should look to address before the NBA Trade Deadline gets here on March 27. Having a few more guys who can consistently knock down wide-open shots would give MVP-hopeful Doncic some much-needed relief on the offensive end of the court.

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan spend a full hour going over more than 10 different trade ideas for the Mavs.

These trade ideas are broken down into three categories:

1) pipe-dream trades,

2) more realistic secondary-star trades and

3) very affordable role-player trades.

Some of the names in this one are names you've heard us talk about before, like Bradley Beal or Victor Oladipo, but there are a ton of new scenarios with detailed trade packages that are discussed in this one as well. Click that play button below and get lost in all of the Mavs trade possibilities!

