Podcast: Luka Dazzles in Mavs' Win Over Celtics; KP vs. Knicks Next

On the shoulders of yet another dazzling Luka Doncic performance, the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Celtics 113-108 in Boston on Wednesday night despite letting a 23-point lead dwindle down to just two points in the final seconds. Given how this season went for the Mavs early on, though, they'll take a win any way they can get one, and now Dallas will shift its focus to a Friday night showdown with the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan give their instant reactions to the Mavs' win over the Celtics. Should we be concerned with the Mavs giving up big leads, or should we be happy that they've learned how to hold on to win these kinds of games instead of completely falling apart like last season? Why did Rick Carlisle bench Kristaps Porzingis in the 4th? Can the Mavs keep things rolling against the Knicks at MSG on Friday night? Dallas certainly owes New York one given how last season's meetings went. Let's talk about it!



