Miami Heat Recruit Fan That Broke Jimmy Butler News to Bench to Explain Rest of Trade
Jimmy Butler finally got his wish.
After months of tension between the star forward and his team, the Miami Heat were able to find a trade parter in the Golden State Warriors, giving Butler a fresh start alongside Stephen Curry and giving the Heat a solid return for what was a distressed asset.
While news of the trade spread to phones across the world via a Shams Charania tweet on Wednesday, the Heat were busy playing a basketball game. Thankfully, one dedicated fan sitting courtside took it upon himself to inform the Heat players of the deal.
Late Thursday night, the Heat called on the fan, Shant Solmaz, once again. Since the initial news of the Butler trade had broken, the deal had expanded to include a whopping five teams across the league.
After Solmaz did such a good job explaining the terms of the deal to the players on the bench, who better to explain finer points of the deal now that the dust had settled?
Solmaz starts his video by explaining how he was able to get the news to the Heat bench—he was watching Shams’s Twitter feed like the rest of us—and then breaks down what the Heat got as their full return on the deal.
“We are picking up former All-Star and former NBA champion Andrew Wiggins,” Solmaz says with excitement. “Kyle Anderson is also coming from Golden State, and we found out a day later that Davion Mitchell, a.k.a. Off-Night, is coming from Toronto.”
Shant might not have the same insider access that Shams has, but he’s certainly got a passion for the Heat and the trade deadline, and was more than ready when called upon by his team.