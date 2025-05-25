Mics Caught SGA Candidly Explaining Why Thunder Got Blown Out By Timberwolves
The Minnesota Timberwolves closed the gap on the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference finals on Saturday night, coming away with a dominant 143-101 win behind stellar performances from Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle. OKC now leads just 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.
Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander—who won the NBA's MVP award earlier this week—was mic'd up for the game and at one point was caught explaining what went wrong during his team's 30+ point defeat:
"Turnovers early, they were more physical early, and they made shots and we missed shots," he said to a teammate. "But the other two are first. And then on top of this, they had a great night and we had a bad night. So it's like 40 [points]. But if we like, take care of these, we can still lose because of this night, but it doesn't look like this, you know?"
Here's a look at the clip:
SGA finished Saturday night's contest with a season-low 14 points on just 4-of-14 shooting. He also tallied a team-low -32 plus-minus.
Game 4 of the Western Conference finals is set for Monday night from Minneapolis's Target Center, with tip-off at 8:30 p.m. ET.