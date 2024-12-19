New NBA Broadcasters Looking at Carmelo Anthony for Analyst Role
The NBA's broadcasting landscape will look a lot different during the 2025–26 season as its coverage will be split between Disney’s ABC/ESPN, Amazon Prime Video and Comcast’s NBC Sports.
Multiple NBA legends have popped up as new analysts for the networks—including Blake Griffin, Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade—and a new name has appeared for consideration: Carmelo Anthony. As of now, Anthony is being considered for the league's NBC and Prime coverage, per Front Office Sports, but ESPN could also be interested.
If Anthony signs a deal, it would be his first experience working in broadcast. He currently co-hosts a podcast titled 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony.
The 10-time NBA All-Star retired from the sport in 2023 after 19 seasons in the league. He will surely have plenty of knowledge regarding the current game and players since he played so recently.
The new NBA media rights deal will last 11 years. One of the biggest changes will be TNT's Inside the NBA will instead be broadcast on ESPN. One of the show's stars, Charles Barkley, said on Wednesday that he is still listening to NBC and Prime about his future with the networks.