NBA Players Laughed at Bradley Beal's Emoji Choice in Farewell Post to Suns
Bradley Beal has parted ways with the Suns after Phoenix agreed to buy out Beal's contract following two seasons with the franchise. Once that buyout is finalized, Beal is set to join the Clippers on a two-year, $11 million deal.
What was supposed to be a successful stint in Phoenix alongside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker did not pan out. After the trio made the postseason in their first season together, they went just 36-46 this past season, failing to even qualify for the play-in tournament. Beal was additionally benched midway through the 2024-25 season, a move that surprised him.
The Suns have since changed gears on the team, firing head coach Mike Budenholzer, trading Durant to the Houston Rockets, and now buying out Beal's contract. They have extended Booker, and acquired Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green from the Rockets in the Durant trade.
Meanwhile, Beal is moving on as well. Beal made a "farewell" post on Instagram to the Suns, posting a few pictures from his time in Phoenix with a simple "peace" emoji as the caption. There was no heartfelt captain, emotional tribute, or even a short and sweet goodbye message for the Suns, just one simple, yet rather telling emoji of his time on Phoenix.
Beal's use of just the peace emoji to say goodbye prompted laughs from several other stars across the NBA. Former teammate Durant simply commented a laughing emoji on his post. Another former Suns teammate, Tyus Jones, who recently signed with the Magic, commented "aye man" with two laughing emojis.
Heat center Bam Adebayo also chimed in, sharing a laughing emoji on Beal's post. Hawks star Trae Young commented, "Not the deuces," and 76ers center Andre Drummond replied, "Lmaooo your sick" with a pair of laughing emojis.
Without many actual words, Beal's post said a lot about his time on the Suns.