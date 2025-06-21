Are the Brooklyn Nets Heading for a Combo Guard Backcourt?
The Brooklyn Nets could be heading for a trade-up in this year's NBA Draft on June 25, as they have been linked as a favorite to pursue and draft Rutgers star guard Ace Bailey.
Bailey has yet to complete a pre-draft workout for an NBA team, surprising several front offices and potentially hindering his draft stock, which could cause the guard to fall out of the top three selections. This gives the Nets a better chance at moving up a few picks to draft Bailey.
Bailey's camp has already made it clear the guard prefers to play on the East Coast next season, and for a team in which Bailey can develop and not sit on the bench.
"Ace Bailey's agency wants him to remain on the East Coast and play somewhere between Atlanta and New York," reported Keith Pompey from the Philly Inquirer.
The Nets are currently slated to have four picks in this year's first round, with the earliest selection coming at No. 8, and while their is a chance the 6-foot-10 guards falls to Brooklyn at 8, the Nets may not want to take that risk if they are looking to pair a skilled guard like Bailey with their rising star guard Cam Thomas.
"NBA Front Offices are increasingly asking if Ace Bailey could fall to the Brooklyn Nets with the 8th pick," said Jake Fischer
Ace Bailey will be heading into the draft coming off a terrific freshman campaign where he averaged 17.6 points and 7.2 rebounds, also showcasing the skillset and length to defend multiple positions on the court.
Pairing a guard with the skillset that Bailey has, along with a high-volume scorer like Cam Thomas, could be a recipe for success in Brooklyn, as one of the biggest focal points for Brooklyn this offseason is to find a running mate for their 23-year-old guard.
It is likely that if Bailey is selected by Brooklyn, he will take the reins of shooting guard while Cam Thomas will slide into the role of the team's primary ball-handling point guard. Bailey and Thomas will not require a standard label, as both of them are two different combo guards with the ability to dominate in their respective ways. However, Thomas is certainly a better passer than Bailey is, but Bailey is a better rebounder than Thomas.