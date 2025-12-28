Nic Claxton Gushes Over Cam Thomas's Efficiency in Nets Win Over Timberwolves

Cam Thomas looked sharp as ever after playing in his first game since being sidelined with a hamstring injury on Nov. 5, finishing with 30 points on 9-of-15 shooting in just 20 minutes off the bench in the Brooklyn Nets' 123-107 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday.

Thomas looked comfortable pulling it from deep and taking his man off the dribble, showing the burst of speed that has helped him put up similar scoring performances in season's past.

Thomas's performance caught the eye of his longtime teammate, one who has suited up alongside some of the greatest scorers the NBA has ever seen.

“I’ve never seen somebody play 20 minutes and get 30. It was so efficient. It’s so effortless,” Nic Claxton said. “We need him. He takes it to a whole ’nother level, especially with the way that we’ve been playing, especially defensively. When things get stagnant, he can just score at will. So, he played phenomenal. And I’m super happy for him. He’s been through a lot.”

Claxton did not seem surprised by it at all, as he's seen Thomas go off for scoring binges before and has gotten well acclimated to his skillset, given the time both have spent with each other over the years.

"Hnoesty, no. Because I've seen him do it before," Claxton said. "I'm just happy that he's feeling good, his body is holding up, and he's just gotta stay healthy and keep stacking games."

With Claxton playing the best basketball of his career and Michael Porter Jr. taking the next step in his game this season, the Nets have managed to turn their season around. Given the Nets' supporting cast and Thomas's, Claxton suggests that the best is yet to come.

"When you got MIke playing at the level that he's playing at right now, and then you throw a Cam Thomas in the fold, and you have us defending the way that we are, we're gonna be an extremely tough team to beat every night," Claxton said. "We 'gon compete, because those are two extremely gifted scorers, and we got shooters around, we got me, Day'Ron [Sharpe] at the rim, so we got a lot of different options, and a lot to build off of."

Brooklyn is three games out of a play-in spot. This version of Thomas could certainly help the Nets earn a top 10 record in the Eastern Conference by season's end.