Nets Work Out All-Big 12 Guard Ahead of NBA Draft
With the NBA Draft just a week away, the Brooklyn Nets head into draft day holding more leverage than any other team in the league. They’re in an advantageous position since immediate success isn't expected, allowing them to invest in prospects they’re willing to patiently develop into consistent NBA contributors
One low-risk, high-reward prospect who reportedly worked out with the Nets during the pre-draft process is West Virginia University guard Javon Small.
Last season, Small was a First-team All-Big 12 selection while averaging 18.6 points, 5.6 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game. His scoring and assist averages each ranked among the top three in the conference. Some notable performances where he rose to the occasion against top teams included a 27-point outing during a win against No.2 Iowa State and a 13-point, 11-rebound and six-assist outing while beating No. 7 Kansas.
After upsetting Iowa State, West Virginia’s head coach Darian DeVries praised his star guard for having such a dominant season.
“I just hope people really appreciate the season he had because I’ve been doing this a long time, there’s only two or three guys that I can probably name that had a season like this,” Devries said. “Incredible season for him, regular season, obviously we still want to play as long as possible but it was great to see him go out on top.”
Before transferring to West Virginia, Small also spent time at Oklahoma State University and East Carolina University. As a junior at Oklahoma State, Small was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention after averaging 15.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists.
In Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor’s most recent mock draft, he projects that Small will be picked in the second round (48th overall pick).
“Small is an undersized guard who plays bigger than his body thanks to his excellent athleticism and gritty nature,” said O’Connor. He’s a knockdown shooter off the catch and a solid lead guard, though his lack of size puts a natural cap on his upside.
Besides being the Mountaineers leading scorer and passer, he also contributed by ranking among the top-five on his team in rebounds and steals per game.
When asked about Small’s surprisingly impressive rebounding ability, he attributed it to a combination of effort and athleticism.
“It’s a little bit of want‑to, but he has good size and athleticism… He can challenge balls up in the air,” DeVries said. “He’s done a really good job of pursuing balls. He has the speed to go do that and track rebounds down.”