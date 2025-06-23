Spurs Prioritize Dylan Harper at No. 2; No Trade Talks with Nets
After taking multiple visits to Rutgers this past season, the Brooklyn Nets won't have the opportunity to select talented guard Dyaln Harper, per Jonathan Givony of DraftExpress.
In Monday's edition of ESPN's 2025 NBA Draft mock, Givony has Harper being chosen by the San Antonio Spurs with the second-overall pick, essentially calling it a foregone conclusion.
"Harper is all but assured to hear his name called with the No. 2 pick, with rival teams saying the Spurs have shown zero interest in engaging in trade conversations," Givony wrote. "The franchise is taking a patient approach to building out its roster around Victor Wembanyama, viewing Harper as another cornerstone. Harper has visited the Spurs in San Antonio and hosted the front office privately, appearing to have considerable enthusiasm for joining the storied franchise as it looks to return to championship contention."
Harper's player profile fits the superstar build, and that, Givony says, is why the Spurs are refusing to even negotiate with interested teams.
"The 19-year-old's combination of size, shot-creating prowess, passing creativity, finishing skill and scoring instincts makes him the type of lead guard and offensive engine that is coveted in today's NBA, as his strong frame appears well-suited for playing through the physically demanding vigor required in the playoffs," he continued. "The challenge of acquiring these types of players has made the Spurs reluctant to pass on the opportunity to add Harper."
Following a back-and-forth between Harper's father, NBA legend Ron Harper, and a Nets fan on social media, some began to speculate that Brooklyn would attempt to swing a trade with San Antonio. That's no longer possible, and if the front office still wants to bring in a Rutgers prospect, it will have to be Ace Bailey.
Bailey's draft process has been far louder than his teammate's, but due to the drama, there's a real possibility he's available when the Nets go on the clock at pick eight. If Brooklyn feels Bailey won't fall past pick five, then it will have to revisit the idea of trading up for the lanky forward.
The 2025 NBA Draft is slated for June 25 at the Barclays Center.