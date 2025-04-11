Brooklyn Nets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Injury Report
Nets Injuries:
OUT: Noah Clowney (ankle), Cam Johnson (back), De'Anthony Melton (knee), D'Angelo Russell (ankle), Day'Ron Sharpe (knee), Cam Thomas (hamstring), Nic Claxton (rest), Ziaire Williams (patella)
Timberwolves Injuries:
OUT: Joe Ingles (personal)
In a rematch of April 3—a contest where the Minnesota Timberwolves won by only 15 points but dominated from start to finish—the Brooklyn Nets are set to play their final road game of the 2024-25 NBA season. Just 24 hours after being battered by the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn looks to regain some confidence against the Western Conference's eight-seed behind its young core.
Sticking with the consistent theme of late, Noah Clowney, Cam Johnson, De'Anthony Melton, D'Angelo Russell, Day'Ron Sharpe and Cam Thomas have all been ruled out. However, in a mixup from last night's loss to Atlanta, neither Nic Claxton nor Ziaire Williams will be available, creating an even greater opportunity for head coach Jordi Fernandez to evaluate his youngsters.
Due to all the absences, Drew Timme appears to be in line to start at center while either Jalen Wilson or Tosan Evbuomwan could be primed to replace Williams' void at the three spot. Wilson was the lone bright spot against the Hawks, posting 20 points while knocking down six of his 10 attempts from beyond the arc. The Kansas product—and 2024 Summer League MVP—seems set to lead Brooklyn's offense, while Timme commands the frontcourt.
In seven appearances since signing a two-year deal with the Nets, Timme has averaged 12.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, emerging as the team's latest hidden gem discovery. Due to Timme being the only big active, Fernandez may have to get creative to find time to rest Timme—especially since Clowney won't be available.
Trendon Watford—often now utilized as an oversized guard—has experience playing small-ball center from his tenure with the Portland Trail Blazers, potentially adding to his already versatile role this evening.
On Minnesota's end, its only designation comes by way of Joe Ingles, who will sit out tonight's matchup due to personal reasons. Outside of the veteran sharpshooter, the Timberwolves are completely healthy.
Nets-Timberwolves is slated for 9 p.m. EST at the Target Center.