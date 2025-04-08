Brooklyn Nets vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Injury Report
Nets Injuries:
OUT: Noah Clowney (ankle), Cam Johnson (back), Keon Johnson (rest), De'Anthony Melton (knee), D'Angelo Russell (ankle), Day'Ron Sharpe (knee), Cam Thomas (hamstring)
Pelicans Injuries:
OUT: Brandon Boston (ankle), Jordan Hawkins (spine), Herb Jones (shoulder), CJ McCollum (foot), Trey Murphy III (shoulder), Dejounte Murray (Achilles), Zion Williamson (back)
QUESTIONABLE: Kelly Olynyk (Achilles), Jose Alvarado (calf)
In the season series finale between the Brooklyn Nets and New Orleans Pelicans, young prospects will see an increase in workload as each side eyes a top draft selection this summer. In similar fashion to Brooklyn's recent loss to the Toronto Raptors, head coach Jordi Fernandez is expected to continue evaluating his less-experienced pieces as the regular season soon comes to a close.
Already ruled out for Brooklyn: Noah Clowney, Cam Johnson, Keon Johnson, De'Anthony Melton, D'Angelo Russell, Day'Ron Sharpe and Cam Thomas. The only new designation is Keon Johnson—whose emerged as a vocal leader often surrounded by youngsters—likely pointing to a heavy workload for Reece Beekman. Beekman made his first career start against the Raptors, producing 14 points and five assists, and appears to be trending towards being a member of the starting five this evening.
While the Nets lose Johnson, it seems they get Nic Claxton back. Claxton sat out of the loss to Toronto, but will return against a heavily-compromised New Orleans frontcourt. His availability could take minutes away from Drew Timme, but provides Brooklyn with its best rim protector.
On the Pelicans' front, Brandon Boston, Jordan Hawkins, Herb Jones, CJ McCollum, Trey Murphy III, Dejounte Murray and Zion Williamson will all sit, while Kelly Olynyk and Jose Alvarado remain "questionable" wildcards ahead of tip-off. Likely following a similar gameplan to that of the Nets—in hopes of not jeopardizing its draft lottery odds—the showdown at the Barclays Center will come down to which side's young core has a stronger desire to secure the win.
Brooklyn claimed the previous matchup—a Nov. 11 107-105 road win—but should do everything it can to prevent Toronto from making a serious push for the sixth-best odds in May's lottery.
Nets-Pelicans is slated for 7:30 p.m. EST.