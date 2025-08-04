3 Trade Scenarios That Could Help the Nets Clear Roster Logjam
While being under the assumption that Cam Thomas will return to the Brooklyn Nets in some capacity for the 2025-26 season, the franchise's training camp roster is essentially finalized. After the Nets signed CBA star Fanbo Zeng, the roster total sat at 20—just one under the maximum a team can bring into camp.
This means that, either by difficult cuts or strategic trades, Brooklyn is going to have to part ways with some guys it may prefer not to. There are a number of factors that helped create this reality, none more obvious than the Nets' decision to use all five of their first-round picks back in June. That locked in five roster spots before summer league even began, which does limit the franchise's flexibility.
But Brooklyn won't want to let go of guys it knows possess some sort of value for nothing. Here are three players the Nets could look into dealing in an attempt to trim the active roster to 15:
Jalen Wilson, SF, 24 years old
The 2024 Summer League MVP entered last season with high expectations, and while he did show serious strides, he didn't emerge as the rising star some anticipated. The Kansas product nearly doubled his nightly scoring average, but inefficient shooting numbers prevented him from truly breaking out. If Brooklyn decides it would prefer to allocate forward minutes elsewhere, a Wilson trade could contribute to the Nets' trimming while giving the 24-year-old a fresh start.
Terance Mann, Guard-Forward, 28 years old
Mann was acquired along with the draft rights to Drake Powell as part of a three-team deal that sent Kristaps Porzingis to the Atlanta Hawks. The Nets didn't give anything up in exchange for the two players and were simply rewarded with Powell for taking on Mann's contract.
The six-year veteran is a great role player, but an overabundance of depth could force Brooklyn to send Mann on the move yet again. His playstyle is a perfect fit for head coach Jordi Fernandez, and his age marks him as a potential leader, but he could fall victim to roster construction come training camp.
Dariq Whitehead, Guard-Forward, 21 years old
Unfortunately, Whitehead has to be seen as the Nets' most likely trade candidate if they become strapped for roster spots. While injuries have certainly played a factor, Whitehead has yet to show much promise after being selected in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft. The return value may not be great, but ending this relationship and allowing Whitehead to seek more opportunities with a different organization may be what's best for both sides.