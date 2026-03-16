Nets List Six Players on Injury Report for Bout with Trail Blazers

The Brooklyn Nets are set to face off against the Portland Trail Blazers tonight, likely looking to continue positioning themselves for the 2026 NBA Draft.

After missteps from the Kings, which involved the playing of DeMar DeRozan versus the Jazz, the Nets now have top-three odds, good for a shared 14% chance at the No. 1 overall pick. It won't be easy, but Brooklyn will need to continue prioritizing the draft above all else as the season draws to a close, especially as others make pushes for the top odds.

Their current odds would likely land them their best pick in decades, but the Nets still have a chance to climb even higher, just a half-game back from Washington in the reverse two-seed, and 2.5 games back from league-worst Indiana.

Luckily for Brooklyn, the Trail Blazers are making a push for the West Play-In, and will be looking to win tonight to further boost morale.

Here are the injury reports for both the Nets and Trail Blazers:

Brooklyn Nets injuries:

Noah Clowney — Out: Rest

Egor Demin — Out: Left plantar fascia injury mangement

Terance Mann — Out: Left achilles soreness

Michael Porter Jr. — Out: Right ankle sprain

Ben Saraf — Questionable: Left calf contusion

Day’Ron Sharpe — Out: Left thumb UCL tear

Portland Trail Blazers injuries:

Vit Krejci — Doubtful: Left calf contusion

Damian Lillard — Out: Left achilles tendon injury management

Caleb Love — Out: G League

Shaedon Sharpe — Out: Left fibula stress reaction

Robert Williams III — Questionable: Left knee inury management

Yang Hangsen — Out: G League

Chris Youngblood — Out: G League

The Nets listed six players on their injury report, five of which are out and just one of which is questionable to play.

Rookie Ben Saraf is the lone questionable designation, having played in just 31 games for Brooklyn at 5.5 points on 37% shooting. Of the team’s record five first-round rookies, Saraf has gotten the most time in the G League.

Now out for the season is top pick Egor Demin and rational big Day’Ron Sharpe, both of which were difference makers on any given night for the Nets.

Demin saw a promising first season as far as projects go, offering up 10.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. Sharpe saw his best season to date, with 8.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

Michael Porter Jr., the team’s leading scorer on the season at 24.2 points on 46% shooting, has also been listed out with a right ankle sprain, in addition to contributors Terance Mann and Noah Clowney.

The Trail Blazers list numerous contributors out for tonight's game, including Shaedon Sharpe, Damian Lillard and more.

The Nets and Trail Blazers tip off at 6:30 p.m. CT from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.