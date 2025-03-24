Analyst Doesn't Like Cooper Flagg's Fit For Nets
The Brooklyn Nets could be in line to take Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
However, CBS Sports writer Sam Quinn doesn't believe that the Nets offer Flagg the best fit to start his career in the league.
"Too raw doesn't even begin to describe the Nets," Quinn said. They haven't even really started their rebuild yet. They don't have a Sarr or Coulibaly, they just started moving veterans last summer. The roster is basically the carcass of what they had a year ago with a few nice finds from the front office sprinkled in.
"The team has won with help of great coaching, but there just aren't building blocks here yet. Cam Thomas is a great scorer, but not someone you want dominating usage next to Flagg. He needs someone a bit more interested in sharing the ball. The New York market and all of those future draft picks from the Knicks would help him lure talent to Brooklyn, but right now, there just isn't enough there for the early portion of Flagg's career."
Flagg would give the Nets a great opportunity to start their rebuild properly, giving them a central superstar to begin the foundation of the team. It may not generate the most instantaneous success, but it could be a strong run for the future with head coach Jordi Fernandez and a lot of cap space in free agency to work with.
The Nets are back in action tonight against the Dallas Mavericks. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.