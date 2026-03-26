How Josh Minott's Recent Comments Could Reignite Nets-Knicks Rivalry

The Brooklyn Nets played their most inspired brand of basketball against their crosstown rivals for the first time this season in last week’s matchup.

The Nets brought a level of physicality on the defensive side of the floor and played with a sense of camaraderie that has sometimes eluded this group this season.

At the head of the snake was Josh Minott, playing just his 10th game in black and white after arriving via trade from the Boston Celtics at the deadline.

When he first arrived, Minott hilariously had to clarify how to actually pronounce his last name in front of a media group he'd learn to become well familiar with.

It didn't take long for him to air out some frustrations in front of that same group after Brooklyn's 93-92 loss to the New York Knicks, keeping it a bit too real for most postgame pressers.

He even took it a step further, calling out Karl-Anthony Towns for shying away from physicality, a perception that has followed the All-NBA big for much of his career despite his otherworldly talent.

Minott, a former teammate of KAT, referenced that he has a good relationship with Towns and hopes his comments anger him, perhaps as a way to motivate him when his team needs it most.

However, Minott's comments could also have been his way of adding a little more juice and flair to the dormant rivalry across the bridge, something that could easily leak into next season.

The bottom line: for fans to feel fully connected again, the Nets need someone unafraid to rep the team and stir the pot.

Most, if not all, championship-contending teams have at least that one player fans could relate to and speak their language. Heck, as imperfect as the Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving era was, the Nets still had two superstars who weren’t afraid to embrace the spotlight and represent the team.

Getting it done on the court matters a lot more than any comments made, but Minott's strong 3-point shooting and defense can certainly earn him a sizable role on a winning team as he continues to develop.

Will the Nets ever be the most popular team in New York City? Probably not. But the first step toward filling Barclays Center again is landing a superstar and surrounding him with relatable players who embrace the identity of the team — on and off the court — and build something sustainable.