Around the World Twice: The Nets’ Travel to Break Record
While NBA players are portrayed as living glamorous and enjoyable lives, one of the rougher and more uncommon aspects of their lifestyle is the amount of travel they endure on a regular basis, topped only by MLB players when it comes to American professional sports.
After the recent announcement of the schedule for the upcoming 2025-2026 season, NBA analyst Chris Gunther calculated how many miles each NBA team will be flying this season.
Based on his breakdown, NBA teams will be flying a combined total of 1.2 million miles this season.
Among all NBA teams, the Brooklyn Nets will travel the 20th-most miles, with a total of 40,716. The Orlando Magic sit atop the list, with a total of 53,131 miles.
However, as NetsDaily pointed out, if you include the Nets’ three international preseason games (two in China and one in Canada), they would become the most traveled team in the NBA with 57,542 total miles.
As mentioned in the X post, the Nets are fortunately among the younger teams in the NBA. While that extensive amount of travel would be a hassle for most people, many of Brooklyn’s players won’t have to deal with the wear and tear that comes with several years in the league.
The Nets have only one home preseason game, and nearly 30% of the team’s total travel mileage will come from their international games in China and Canada.
Following their two games in China, they will head to Toronto to wrap up the preseason and face the Raptors on Oct. 17.
In a study released by the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine, several doctors broke down the negative effects that an NBA travel schedule could have on players. The study particularly focused on how back-to-back games or consecutive away games could affect a player's performance and ultimately lower the team's chance of winning.
"The accumulation of travel fatigue and the chronic circadian desynchronization that occurs over the NBA season can acutely disturb sleep and recovery," the article read. "It appears that tailored sleep and recovery strategies need to be dynamically developed throughout the season to overcome the different challenges of the NBA schedule."
While the teams travel schedule appears a bit brutal up front, things will ease up during the regular season as the Nets will rank among the league's bottom half in total miles traveled once their international preseason trip concludes.