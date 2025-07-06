Back in Brooklyn: Tosan Evbuomwan Named to Nets’ NBA Summer League Roster
Despite only making 28 appearances last season, Tosan Evbuomwan still managed to prove his worth to the Brooklyn Nets. Evbuomwan agreed to a two-year two-way deal on New Year's Day and became an instant spark plug off of Jordi Fernandez's bench.
The lack of playing time created uncertainty around the 24-year-old's future, but any chatter of a departure was put to rest when Brooklyn announced its roster for the NBA2K26 Summer League in Las Vegas.
In addition to their massive rookie class, the Nets included Evbuomwan in their roster reveal, marking another pivotal moment in the swingman's development.
The official announcement can be found here.
After first falling out of favor with the Detroit Pistons and then the Memphis Grizzlies—where he was also on a two-way contract—the Princeton product quickly displayed his ability under Fernandez. As previously mentioned, the playing time was sparring at best, but Evbuomwan made the most of his opportunities.
In nearly 24 minutes per night, Evbuomwan produced 9.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and two assists. Standing at 6-foot-7, he has the ability to play one-through-five, which fits the exact archetype of versatile player Fernandez seeks.
While he's still a raw talent, Evbuomwan can use his first summer league showing with Brooklyn to shore up some of his underdeveloped skills.
The numbers may be misleading, given that he's only played in 45 games across his two-year career, but Evbuomwan's efficiency from three-point range could use some improvement. He's already solid at driving into the paint and has some facilitating ability, but his percentage from deep goes as follows since he joined the NBA:
2024-25 (Brooklyn Nets): 31.2%
2023-24 (Memphis Grizzlies): 25%
2023-24 (Detroit Pistons): 41.7%
If Evbuomwan can evolve into a 3-point threat, he may be able to become a staple in Fernandez's rotation. He already exhibits the exact gritty, hardened playstyle the soon-to-be second-year head coach desires, but an added layer to his offensive game could help keep him on the floor more often.
Evbuomwan and the rest of the Nets' summer league roster kick off the fun in Vegas on July 10 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.