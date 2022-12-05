Blake Griffin Speaks On His Exit From Nets

Boston Celtics forward Blake Griffin was a fan favorite in Brooklyn during his year-and-a-half stint with the Nets. He appreciated his time in Brooklyn but knew shortly after the 2021 NBA Playoff, his time in the borough was likely over.

The 33-year-old averaged 17.1 minutes per game with the Nets last season. For the majority of the season, Griffin was a part of the rotation off the bench, delivering grit and grind on the hardwood. That all changed as the NBA Playoffs grew closer.

Ex-Nets head coach Steve Nash made cuts to his rotation. Griffin fell out of the Nets' rotation. Each game that went by, the six-time All-Star remained on the bench racking up DNPs due to his ability to stretch the floor and his defensive struggles to switch onto younger and more athletic players.

Griffin, who is well past his prime, felt the team didn't like him and had a strong feeling his time was over with Brooklyn. He did explain how he patiently waited for the Nets to reach out about their future.

"I had felt last year I didn't play much at the end," Griffin told The Daily News. "So I thought maybe that had run its course. If you don't play towards the end of the season, I don't know that a team necessarily likes you. That's kind of why I didn't really think too much about it."

Before the Celtics opportunity arose shortly before the 2022-23 NBA season, Griffin held thoughts that his time in the league could be over. He wouldn't be the first nor the last big man with an inconsistent 3-Point shot to have a quick exit in today's NBA.

"You never know in this league," Griffin said. "So I just wanted to give it another go. This seemed like a good situation and it has been."

In his first game back at Barclays Center since switching teams, the Nets aired a video tribute thanking him for his two years with the organization. After the tribute - a tribute video he wasn't expecting - aired on the jumbotron, Griffin got out of his seat on the bench and showed appreciation to the loud ovation from the Nets fan base.

"It's cool, man. I enjoyed my time here," Griffin stated. "I've got a lot of great relationships in that locker room and appreciate the gesture."