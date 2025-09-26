Bleacher Report Releases Potential Starting Five for the Brooklyn Nets
The Brooklyn Nets currently have 13 players who are 25 years old or younger. The coaching staff must balance distributing developmental minutes and keeping veteran players content.
The Nets are expected to have a poor record this coming season and secure a top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. The front office has been adamant about doing this rebuild the right way. Bleacher Report's potential starting lineup for Brooklyn does not coincide with this mentality.
This veteran-heavy lineup has the potential to throw a wrench in the plan to get a top pick in the draft and underdevelop the current youth on the roster.
Concerns With the Lineup
Forgetting everything about the Nets' rebuilding plans and purely looking at the cohesiveness of this lineup, it does not make sense. There is no playmaking in this lineup after the front office went after playmaking talents all offseason. Slotting in Egor Demin for either Haywood Highsmith or Terance Mann would put Cam Thomas in a better position for off-ball creation.
This starting five may be good enough to harm Brooklyn's draft position. The worst teams in the NBA last season had fewer than 20 wins, and the balance of veteran scorers and defenders in this lineup could achieve a similar performance to the 26-56 Nets of the 2024-25 season.
It is important to note that Highsmith is recovering from knee surgery, but he is planning on being ready for opening night.
While this lineup may be the best talent Brooklyn has on paper, more youth with the starters would be the better choice in the long run. Demin should get the opportunity to run the offense, and Ziaire Williams should have a bid at starting on the wing, given his performance last season.
The Nets' starting lineup is likely to change throughout the season due to trades and figuring out which players work well together. Bleacher Report's starting five projection may be accurate for the first few weeks of the season, but the coaching staff will most likely try a plethora of different combinations.
There is no benefit to aiming for a play-in tournament spot with Brooklyn's current roster construction. Giving minutes to the rookie class and other prospects on the team will be more beneficial in the long run.