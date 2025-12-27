What to Watch for in Brooklyn Nets vs. Timberwolves

The Brooklyn Nets will face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves for the second time this season, this time on the road. The Timberwolves won their first meeting, handing the Nets their seventh straight loss to begin the season.

However, the Nets have flipped the script since then, especially in December, as they've won six of their nine games while boasting the league's best defensive rating (102.8).

The Timberwolves have been even hotter, winning 10 of their last 13 games, though they fell to the Denver Nuggets in a 142-138 overtime loss on Christmas.

The Nets will have their hands full trying to contain Anthony Edwards, who went off for 44 points on Christmas and 38 two nights before in a big home win against the New York Knicks.

Brooklyn proved it can shut down one of the game's elite scorers in Tyrese Maxey in its road win against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, but Edwards is bigger and a bit more strong than Maxey, making it easier for Edwards to shoot over the top of defenders and get to the rim.

Terance Mann should draw the primary defensive assignment on Edwards, but Egor Demin could also get some defensive reps on the three-time All-Star while using his length to block off some driving lanes for Edwards.

This'll also be a great test for Drake Powell, who hasn't been afraid to pressure elite scorers full court and defend them one-on-one.

Nic Claxton will have his hands full trying to contain Rudy Gobert on the glass and in the dunker's spot on both sides of the floor. Both should get their fair share of rebounds but neither one will have a true advantage of scoring inside the paint.

Claxton's newfound playmaking prowess and ability to run the offense at the elbows could drag Gobert outside the painted area, thus opening up driving and cutting opportunities at the rim.

That's good news for Michael Porter Jr., who thrives on getting free off the ball and scoring near the cup. Porter should be expected to supply most of the Nets offense as usual in this one, but Jaden McDaniels will not make it easy for him, given McDaniels' ability to stay attached to his man on and off the ball.

However, Cam Thomas's shot creation could help shift some of the defensive attention away from Porter, as Thomas is set to make his return in this one.