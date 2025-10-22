Bold Predictions for Three Nets' Rookies Ahead of the 2025-26 Season
The Brooklyn Nets have a historic five-man rookie class, and they should all see the floor in some capacity this season. There will no doubt be growing pains with each of their draftees, but that will play into rebuilding for the future.
Now that we've had the chance to see each newcomer in NBA Summer League and preseason, it's clear how versatile this group is.
The Nets could also move on from veterans like Nic Claxton, Cam Thomas and Michael Porter Jr. to create more opportunities for the young guys. Based on what we've seen thus far and the prime positions their youth will be in, Brooklyn's rookies could be better than expected.
Egor Demin Will Make All-Rookie First Team
It's definitely bold to say that the Nets' No. 8 pick in the Draft has the ceiling of a top-five player in the 2025 class. Demin only played in one preseason game, but looked the most NBA-ready of his fellow rookies.
He put up 14 points and five rebounds in 18 minutes against the Toronto Raptors. The most impressive aspect of Demin's preseason outing was his three-point and free-throw numbers, however. Demin went 2-for-3 from beyond the arc and 6-for-7 from the charity stripe.
His feel for the game is not characteristic of a 19-year-old, and the assist numbers will come. Making First Team will require something along the lines of 15 points, five rebounds and five assists –– an attainable task for Demin, who could see a heavy dose of minutes immediately.
Drake Powell Will Become a Primary Three-and-D Wing
Even though Powell now has three games of tape under his belt, he is still the biggest unknown of the rookies. What we do know is that he is a steady three-point shooter and a pest on defense.
Powell tallied six points, two rebounds and two assists in both preseason games against the Phoenix Suns. Six of his 10 field goal attempts were three-pointers, and he converted at a 50% clip. The path to rotational minutes isn't clear, but the way could be paved.
Terance Mann and Haywood Highsmith are the veterans in his way, but both could be traded this season. Powell will more than likely start in the G League, but once Brooklyn enters full rebuild mode for the season, he and Ziaire Williams could split starting time.
Danny Wolf Will be Top Five on the Team in Both Assists and Rebounds per Game
Wolf is the elder of the Nets' rookie class, but is still just 21 years old. He was a model of consistency in his three preseason appearances.
The former Michigan Wolverine averaged 8.3 points, 4.0 assists and 3.7 rebounds in 13.5 minutes per game. The determining factor in Wolf hitting this goal will be playing time. Brooklyn's front court depth looks like Nic Claxton, Michael Porter Jr., Day'Ron Sharpe and Noah Clowney.
Wolf could also be in the mix from the jump, but there is the benefit that Porter Jr. and Clowney can slide down to play small forward. A trade is the most likely reason Wolf could see an uptick in minutes, but once he gets time, he'll have no problem stuffing the stat sheet.