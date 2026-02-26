Terance Mann in Position to be the Nets Long-Term Veteran

Veterans are key to any team in the NBA –– rebuilding or championship-contending. The Brooklyn Nets came into the season with the league's youngest roster, but they still recognized the need for experience and leadership.

Enter Brooklyn native Terance Mann on July 7 through a three-team trade, which also gave it the draft rights to Drake Powell. The Nets took in Mann's newly minted three-year, $47 million contract and gained a valuable wing prospect in Powell in exchange for cash considerations sent to the Boston Celtics.

The 29-year-old is the oldest player on Brooklyn's roster and brought in four trips to the playoffs to a team that largely had no postseason experience. Mann has accepted the leadership role that head coach Jordi Fernandez bestowed upon him with open arms, even coming off the bench as of late.

"I'm just trying to lead by example and show (the rookies) the right thing to do. I had great vets in my day as a rookie. They showed me how to be positive no matter what the role is," Mann said after the Nets' 123-114 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night.

He's started in 42 of the 50 games he's played in this season, but has moved to the second unit over the past four games. Mann has never been a player who produces eye-popping counting stats, but his production has gone down as a reserve. In eight games off the bench this season, he's averaging 6.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game –– all down from his season averages.

Mann, however, did get back on track against the Mavericks.

In 19 minutes, he scored 17 points on 6-for-9 shooting from the field, along with three assists. Every competitive team in the NBA needs a three-and-D presence. Mann provides exactly that for Brooklyn.

He plays his role to a tee on the court, but his off-court production is even more valuable. While having a "lead by example" mentality, he has an assertive voice in the locker room and in practice to benefit his young teammates.

The Nets' other veteran players on the roster are Michael Porter Jr. and Nic Claxton, who are viewed more as centerpieces with their contributions primarily coming on the court. Mann is in a prime position to live out his current contract in his home city. He won't become an unrestricted free agent until the 2029 offseason.

With $36 million to $44 million in projected cap space come this offseason, per The Athletic, Brooklyn could always look in other directions for veteran talent. The Nets are set to see plenty of internal development, along with a potential top-three pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. In a weak Eastern Conference, the rebuild timeline could be accelerated.

Mann's fit simply seems too good to let go of after one season. He's a hometown kid who has expressed nothing but gratitude to be back, and his teammates have credited him as a helpful development tool.

The NBA is a business at the end of the day. Brooklyn's general manager Sean Marks and coach Fernandez will do whatever they think is best for the team. Mann will always be more valuable than he appears at the surface level, but it will be in the hands of the front office to weigh his value.