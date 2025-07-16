Breaking Down the Upside of Nets' Ben Saraf and Nolan Traore
The Brooklyn Nets now have three NBA Summer League games in the books and remain winless after a 97-93 loss to the New York Knicks. Ben Saraf and Nolan Traore saw more opportunities with Egor Demin and Danny Wolf out for rest.
In game three, Saraf had 11 points, three assists and two steals on 4-for-13 shooting. Traore had his worst game yet with two points and two assists, shooting 1-for-8 in 19 minutes of play.
In three Summer League games, Saraf has averaged 7.0 points and 3.7 assists per game. Traore had a strong start to his Las Vegas experience but is now averaging 7.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists.
Although both players had slow starts to their summers, they demonstrated moments that highlight their potential for success in the league. It's important to note that Saraf and Traore are both just 19 years old and have recently transitioned from their respective professional leagues.
Ben Saraf
Saraf has started a consistent trend in NBA Summer League where he scores in bunches at the start of games and then struggles to stay consistent as play continues. He has scored 14 of his 21 points in the first quarter of games thus far in Las Vegas.
This suggests that opposing teams quickly learn how to defend against Saraf, and he struggles to adapt. He has a strong preference for his left hand, but when that option is taken away, he becomes ineffective. To enhance his offensive game, Saraf needs to improve his right hand, which would keep defenders guessing and elevate his overall performance.
Saraf's patience as a ball-handler is a deadly combination with his 6-foot-7 frame. In 16 games of EuroCup play, he averaged 4.6 assists per game, leading many to believe he can be a high-quality secondary playmaker. He will need to lean on his combination of size, speed and court vision to contribute to winning basketball in Brooklyn.
Nolan Traore
Traore's most notable skill showcased during NBA Summer League is his quickness when driving to the basket. Weighing only 185 pounds and standing at 6-foot-4, his main challenge has been handling the physicality that NBA defenders present.
When Traore is unable to drive to the basket, he struggles to score. He is currently shooting 1-for-7 from three-point range and appears hesitant to attempt shots from beyond the arc.
Traore is currently a one-dimensional player who excels at getting past defenders but struggles to finish over larger opponents and has a problem with turnovers. Even during his time playing for Saint Quentin, Traore never shot above 40% from the field and averaged 2.6 turnovers per game over two seasons.
The upside in Traore's game starts with his attacking ability. If he can become a player who can get to the paint and draw fouls or find kick-outs to open teammates, he will fit into Brooklyn's rotation.
Saraf and Traore exemplify project players, and the Nets' development team has an exciting opportunity to unlock their potential.