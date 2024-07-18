Nets Ace Offseason After Mikal Bridges Trade
The Brooklyn Nets traded away their best player in Mikal Bridges and failed to add any significant pieces through the draft or free agency.
Usually, that would result in an unsuccessful offseason. However, the Nets are fully committing to a rebuild, which is why Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey gave Brooklyn an "A" for their offseason moves.
"The Brooklyn Nets will feel some short-term pain after trading Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks. But the amount of draft capital they got in return makes the deal well worth it," Bailey writes. Prior to the Bridges trade, Brooklyn was never going to challenge for much beyond a ninth- or 10th-place finish and a quick exit from the play-in tournament. The Nets swung a separate trade this offseason to regain control of their next two first-round picks, so it makes far more sense for them to chase lottery odds."
The Nets can now take control of their own destiny back, and that should be crucial for this upcoming draft with such a talented group of potential stars at the top of the next two draft classes. If the Nets can hit on a pick or two while developing a few players currently on the roster, they can get right back on track in no time.
