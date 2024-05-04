Can Nets’ Ben Simmons Bounce Back after Second Back Surgery?
In early March, Ben Simmons had back surgery for the second time in a three-year span.
Nets' General Manager Sean Marks gave an update just a few weeks ago saying: “All signs point towards him being available for the start of next season. With Ben it’s very unfortunate, we looked like we were a completely different team when Ben was healthy out there. So it’s paramount that we get him back and we get him healthy."
Still, there's plenty of uncertainty around whether Simmons can truly return to form.
A former No. 1 overall pick and three-time All-Star, Simmons used to wow with high-flying athleticism and do-it-all prowess — diving to the rim, play-making with ease and playing stingy defense.
In his last few seasons, Simmons has been unable to return to form, not playing in 2021-22 and averaging just 6.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 57 games across the last two seasons.
Last year, he played just 15 games before having to end the season due to back pain.
Now, following his second surgery, is returning to his previous production going to be doable? The history doesn’t bode well for him.
Countless NBA players have suffered back injuries both small and serious, all of which have hindered them and even caused a few early retirements. While the 27-year-old Simmons can certainly rebound from it, history certainly isn’t on his side with such a serious injury that's required multiple surgeries.
Regardless, Simmons’ has just one year left on his five-year, $177 million contract, which should be valuable for teams looking to add cap space next offseason. If he can indeed get back to positive ball, his future with the Nets could be extended.