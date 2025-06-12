Brooklyn Nets Best Lottery Picks of the 90's
Through the 1990's the then-New Jersey Nets found themselves in the draft lottery six times, spanning from the 1990 NBA Draft to the 1997 NBA Draft.
They did not find a franchise-changing player during this time, but the Nets were still able to bring on some of the franchise's most memorable talents. Though they did have six selections during this time, only a handful of players were able to lace up for the Nets, with players like lottery pick Tim Thomas (1997), who was traded before even playing in New Jersey.
As we are now only a few weeks out from the NBA Draft on June 25, let's take a look back at some of the Nets' best lottery picks throughout the 90s.
Derrick Coleman (1990)
In the Nets franchise's history, their first No. 1 overall pick was back in 1990, and with that selection, they took Derrick Coleman. Coleman was named the 1990-91 Rookie of the Year, after putting up 18.4 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks during that season. He wound up putting together a solid five seasons with the Nets, logging one All-Star appearance in 1994.
Kenny Anderson (1991)
Over his 14-year NBA career, Kenny Anderson played five and a half seasons with the Nets. While he did not make an All-Rookie team in his first season, by his third year in the league (1993-94), the 1991 second overall pick was named to his sole All-Star appearance, logging 18.8 points and a career high 9.6 assists. After his time with the Nets, Anderson played for Boston, Portland, Indiana, Atlanta, Charlotte, Seattle, New Orleans and the LA Clippers
Kerry Kittles (1996)
Kerry Kittles played seven years with the New Jersey Nets, making the All-Rookie team in his first year and also coming in fifth that season for Rookie of the Year voting. In his career for the Nets, Kittles logged 14.3 ppg while shooting 37.8% from 3-point range, playing in a total of 496 games. He only played one more season after departing from the Nets, ending his career after 8 years in the NBA.