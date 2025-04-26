Brooklyn Nets' Cam Johnson Praises Former Teammate’s Playoff Heroics
Back in October, Dennis Schroder was playing like one of the best point guards in the entire NBA. Leading a rebuilding Brooklyn Nets squad, Schroder's leadership had his team far surpassing its preseason projections—a reality that ultimately led to his trade to the Golden State Warriors.
Schroder didn't fit well in Golden State, and eventually was moved again—the fourth time the veteran has been traded in the last calendar year—to the Detroit Pistons. He's been a major factor in Detroit's round one playoff series against the New York Knicks, and his performance hasn't gone unnoticed.
Cam Johnson, Schroder's former teammate in Brooklyn, spoke glowingly of the 31-year-old guard on The Young Man and the Three podcast.
“I just don’t think Golden State was a great fit. Trying to adjust and adapt around the way they play, I don’t think it was the way he wanted to play,” Johnson said. “He had a great start to the season with us, he was the engine, emotional point guard, you walk on the court with that guy, you know you got somebody who got your back no matter what."
Schroder was averaging a staggering 18.4 points per game before the initial trade to Golden State, and has since seen that number drop to just over 10 points per game. His mentality was perfect for the Nets' shortlived "gritty" era, especially when Brooklyn appeared to be a potential playoff contender early.
“He gonna bark at a fan, he gonna bark at a player, if something pops off he’s front and center, as a teammate, that’s exactly what you want, someone that’s gonna have your back, gonna get down and dirty with you," Johnson continued. "But in the playoffs right now, Detroit has made their identity this year on barking, on playing hard, physical, not afraid to fight, figuratively and literally, and he just fits really well with what they are doing, and he was a great piece for them.”
Presently in a position Detroit had been in for many years, Nets' HC Jordi Fernandez and GM Sean Marks look to the offseason in an attempt to replace not only Schroder's production, but his unrivaled leadership ability.