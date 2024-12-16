Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Injury Report
Earlier this week, the Brooklyn Nets sent Dennis Schroder to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for Reece Beekman and De'Anthony Melton, both of whom will not suit up tonight. Additionally, Cam Thomas continues to nurse his hamstring injury while Ziaire Williams misses his fourth straight game with a knee sprain.
Nets Injuries:
OUT: Reece Beekman (trade pending), Bojan Bogdanovic (foot), Jaylen Martin (Two-Way), Cam Thomas (hamstring), Dariq Whitehead (G League), Ziaire Williams (knee), De'Anthony Melton (trade pending)
QUESTIONABLE: Tyrese Martin (Two-Way)
Cavaliers Injuries:
OUT: Emoni Bates (Two-Way), Max Strus (ankle), Jaylon Tyson (illness), Luke Travers (Two-Way)
QUESTIONABLE: Craig Porter Jr. (ankle)
PROBABLE: Evan Mobley (ankle)
The duo received from Golden State may take a while to see the floor, especially when considering Melton's torn ACL. He's not expected to play again in the 2024-25 season, and Beekman is on a two-way deal, so his active roster opportunities will be limited as well.
Outside of the pending trade, Brooklyn remains without Thomas and Williams, both of whom provided a high impact in November's inaugural meeting between the Nets and Cavaliers. Thomas turned in 22 points, and while Williams finished with a donut in the scoring column, he played the most minutes of all bench players in the 105-100 loss.
On Cleveland's side, none of its "out" designations carry much weight, but a "probable" title for Evan Mobley could play a massive role in tonight's contest. His 23 points led all scorers in the Cavaliers' Nov. 9 victory, but should he sit, the visitors will be looking for huge performances from its star backcourt duo of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland.
The matchup is slated for 7:30 p.m. EST.
