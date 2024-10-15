Inside The Nets

Nets' Cui on Late Heat Check: 'When I’m Open, I Just Shoot Straight to the Hoop'

The 21-year-old's late-game heroics were one of many highlights in Brooklyn's preseason victory.

Kyler Fox

Sep 30, 2024; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Yongxi Cui (8) at Brooklyn Nets Media Day at HSS Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Sep 30, 2024; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Yongxi Cui (8) at Brooklyn Nets Media Day at HSS Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Brooklyn Nets 131-92 thumping of the Washington Wizards was full of highlights, none more iconic than Cui Yongxi's late-game heat check to push the lead to 41.

Cui was one of Brooklyn's biggest under-the-radar steals this summer, and despite being on a two-way contract, is already displaying his potential star power.

With just over two minutes to play in the blowout victory, the 21-year-old seized the opportunity to bury Washington more than the Nets already had.

“I had nothing in my mind. When I’m open, I just shoot straight to the hoop. Score or not, it didn’t matter because I was focused in the game with my teammates on defense. When I have the shot, of course I [will] take it,” Cui said postgame via the New York Post.

Following the feat, Cui sported his traditional black Chinese suit while speaking to the media.

“I went to San Diego, I just wear slides and short pants. And right now, it’s my first home [game], and my Chinese suit just arrived, so I want to try it because it might give me luck.”

Already possessing the poise of a 10-year-vet, he seemingly won over the hometown crowd with his late heroics. Over the next two preseason contests, Cui will fight to prove he belongs as a full-time member on the active roster.

Now in the win column, the Nets travel to Philadelphia to take on Tyrese Maxey, Kelly Oubre Jr. and the now-short-handed 76ers on Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. EST.

Want to join the discussion? LikeNets on SIon Facebook andfollow us on Twitterto stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can alsomeet the teambehind the coverage.

Published
Kyler Fox
KYLER FOX

Home/News