Nets' Cui on Late Heat Check: 'When I’m Open, I Just Shoot Straight to the Hoop'
The Brooklyn Nets 131-92 thumping of the Washington Wizards was full of highlights, none more iconic than Cui Yongxi's late-game heat check to push the lead to 41.
Cui was one of Brooklyn's biggest under-the-radar steals this summer, and despite being on a two-way contract, is already displaying his potential star power.
With just over two minutes to play in the blowout victory, the 21-year-old seized the opportunity to bury Washington more than the Nets already had.
“I had nothing in my mind. When I’m open, I just shoot straight to the hoop. Score or not, it didn’t matter because I was focused in the game with my teammates on defense. When I have the shot, of course I [will] take it,” Cui said postgame via the New York Post.
Following the feat, Cui sported his traditional black Chinese suit while speaking to the media.
“I went to San Diego, I just wear slides and short pants. And right now, it’s my first home [game], and my Chinese suit just arrived, so I want to try it because it might give me luck.”
Already possessing the poise of a 10-year-vet, he seemingly won over the hometown crowd with his late heroics. Over the next two preseason contests, Cui will fight to prove he belongs as a full-time member on the active roster.
Now in the win column, the Nets travel to Philadelphia to take on Tyrese Maxey, Kelly Oubre Jr. and the now-short-handed 76ers on Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. EST.
