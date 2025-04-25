Brooklyn Nets Free Agency Outlook: Evaluating Each of Brooklyn’s Key Free Agents
As the NBA postseason's first round continues, the Brooklyn Nets watch from home with a busy offseason on the horizon. Heading into year two (or year one of last year is considered "year zero") of the franchise's complete rebuild, GM Sean Marks prepares for a draft in which the Nets own five total selections, and a free agency period that's sure to bring tough decisions.
By the time the league's "legal tampering" period opens on June 30 at 6 p.m. EST, the following players could have an idea of where they fit in Brooklyn going forward:
- Keon Johnson (team)
- Tyrese Martin (team)
- De'Anthony Melton
- D'Angelo Russell
- Day'Ron Sharpe (restricted)
- Cam Thomas (restricted)
- Drew Timme (team)
- Trendon Watford
- Ziaire Williams (restricted)
- Jalen Wilson (team)
- Tyson Etienne (restricted)
- Reece Beekman (restricted)
From that list, many assumptions can already be made. Jalen Wilson, Keon Johnson, Tyrese Martin and Drew Timme will all likely be back due to their team options. Each player spent time as a key contributor in Jordi Fernandez's system throughout the 2024-25 season, and barring a shocking development, will return to the Nets.
Purely based off fit, Ziaire Williams will presumably re-up as well. He embodies exactly what Fernandez looks for in a player, and has proven he was well worth the small investment it took to pry him away from the Memphis Grizzlies.
Tyson Etienne and Reece Beekman are more difficult to evaluate, because neither was overly impressive in limited action. Their futures aren't as clear as the previously mentioned pieces, and handing both an extension isn't as easy of a decision as Williams.
The only players from the list remaining are De'Anthony Melton (who never suited up for Brooklyn), D'Angelo Russell, Trendon Watford and Day'Ron Sharpe (restricted). Melton likely walks, as he was only dealt to the Nets to make the financials work in their December trade of Dennis Schroder to Golden State. Russell could truly go either way, but his value in Brooklyn has proven to be far higher than anywhere else. He's expressed a desire to return, but that decision will fall solely on the front office.
For Sharpe and Watford—two players Marks should prioritize bringing back—the Nets' draft plans likely has a significant impact on where they land. If Derik Queen is who Brooklyn walks away with on draft night, Sharpe theoretically becomes a player the Nets can afford to let walk. The same goes for if they target a wing with their lottery selection, then suddenly Watford could become less of a priority.
Fans should receive more clarity as spring turns to summer, but for now they can feel optimistic knowing that the 2025-26 campaign should see increased continuity in Brooklyn.