Nets Have 'Cap Flexibility' Galore This Offseason
The Brooklyn Nets are embarking on their offseason, where they will have a lot to look forward to.
After moving on from major contracts including Ben Simmons and Bojan Bogdanovic, the Nets are expected to have the most cap space in the NBA.
ESPN insider Bobby Marks dives into what the Nets are dealing with this offseason in terms of cap space.
"The Nets are in the driver's seat this offseason with cap flexibility. Including the free agent holds of Thomas, Sharpe and their four first-round picks, Brooklyn projects to have $45 million in cap room. The $12 million hold of Thomas allows Brooklyn to use room first and then exceed the cap to sign the guard. The Nets do have a $23.3 million trade exception, but that goes away once they act as a room team," Marks wrote.
"The Nets have until June 29 to exercise the team options of Johnson, Timme, Martin and Wilson. The four contracts are not guaranteed even if the options are exercised. Besides cap space, Brooklyn has the $8.8 million room mid-level, second-round pick and veteran minimum exception. From now until June 30, Brooklyn is $2.3 million below the first apron and is not allowed to exceed the threshold."
This will give the Nets plenty of opportunity to attract some of the biggest free agents on the market, and that will allow the team a chance to move out of the lottery and back into the playoffs for the first time since the 2022-23 season.