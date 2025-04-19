Brooklyn Nets HC Jordi Fernández: ‘Imagine When We Win More and More and More’
Brooklyn Nets head coach Jordi Fernández was optimistic about the franchise’s future during his end-of-season media appearance alongside general manager Sean Marks.
“Obviously, there's always room to improve and be better, and that's why year two is gonna be better than year one,” Fernández said. “Every day in year two is gonna keep 1% better.”
This was Fernández’s first season as Nets head coach, as well as his first NBA head coaching job. The 42-year-old Badalona native was previously an associate head coach with the Sacramento Kings, an assistant with the Denver Nuggets and a player development coach for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Before taking the position in Brooklyn, Fernández was the head coach for the Canadian men’s national team. He'd previously worked for the Spanish and Nigerian national teams, as well. Fernández stepped down from the Team Canada job in February. He was also the head coach of the G League's Canton Charge from 2014 until 2016.
Fernández said: “When I took the job, Sean [Marks] and I just got to know each other. So you connect with a person, and you're like, ‘I think we can build a very good relationship.’ And then you go down to the front office, and players and coaches, so getting to know people is a process and building those relationships, so reflecting on that [...] I felt very supported.”
Marks praised Fernández during his end-of-season appearance alongside the Brooklyn bench boss. The New Zealand-born executive lauded the Spanish coach for driving home a “competitive environment” with the “culture” and “values” that the Nets desire.
Fernández added that he speaks with the Nets GM every day — “When I say every day, it’s every day” — sometimes just as a sounding board. He mentioned that he’d learned every day. Even though Fernández has coached before, he explained, he has never “been in this seat.”
The Nets finished the 2024-25 season with a 26-56 record. This was the first full year of an organizational rebuild, which Marks is adamant that Brooklyn will be “opportunistic” with. Fernández is optimistic about the future, which continues with the NBA Draft and free agency this summer.
“We all wanted to win more games [...] but I also felt like when we fought every game, we felt supported, and the arena was always full, and the energy was there,” he said. “And just in my mind, I'm like, ‘The guys are gonna keep fighting for our fans, and imagine when we win more and more and more.’ Because it's just a process where it's gonna happen, and then [...] that place is gonna be electrifying, and it's gonna be great.”